6 Trinidadians charged in attack on Grenadian World javelin champion Loop Jamaica

Six Trinidad and Tobago nationals were arrested and charged on Friday in connection with an incident involving world javelin champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, which occurred on-board the Harbour Master vessel on Wednesday, in St George’s, Grenada.

This was confirmed via a press release from the Royal Grenada Police Force.

The six – Noel Cooper, 42, the captain of the vessel, John Alexander, 55, Mikhail John, 35, Lance Wiggins, 45, and 28 year old Sheon Jack – were all charged for causing harm to Kiddon Peters, the brother of Anderson Peters and stealing, while Abiola Benjamin, 40, a police officer in Trinidad was charged for assault on Anderson Peters.

All of the accused are scheduled to appear in a magistrate’s court on Monday.

The men will remain in police custody until their appearance before the magistrate.

According to official court documents sent to the Chief Immigration Officer, the Grenada Ports Authority, and Comptroller of Customs, the Harbour Master vessel should not be cleared for sailing until they individually receive instructions from the Acting Registrar of the Supreme Court.

The vessel is owned by Tall Ship (Barbados) Inc and as a result of the arrest warrant, it is officially seized as part of a civil lawsuit involving the athlete and his brother, a police officer.

Anderson Peters and his brother Kiddon Peters were on board the vessel for a special fete cruise last Wednesday night when a brawl broke out.

The assault, a video of which has since gone viral, was condemned by Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchel.

In a statement on Thursday, Mitchell said he had viewed the video of the altercation involving crew members of the Harbour Master and was “alarmed and troubled by what was shown”.

Police confirmed that Anderson Peters, who returned to the island on Tuesday after winning the silver medal in the men’s javelin at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, was treated for minor injuries.

The police did not give details about the incident but videos circulating on social media show crew members assaulting Anderson Peters and then throwing him into the water.

The Grenada Olympic Committee said it joined with all of Grenada in “condemning these barbaric actions and look forward to the relevant authorities taking decisive actions against all the perpetrators”.

“We stand ready to lend our support with his recovery and look forward to an expeditious resolution to the matter,” it said in a statement.

The opposition New National Party had also issued a statement calling for swift justice in the matter as it strongly denounced “all acts of violence and submit that such should not be tolerated.”