6-y-o girl among three killed in Kingston Loop Jamaica

Investigators assigned to the St Andrew South Division are probing the circumstances that led to the shooting death of three people, including a six-year-old girl, at a section of Delano Avenue, Kingston 11, on Friday.

The victims have been identified as six-year-old Ariana Salmon, 42-year-old Mari Salmon, and 34-year-old Michael Smith. Ariana and Mari are from Howard Avenue in the parish.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 9pm, a group of people was standing at a section of the road when a motor car approached them.

An occupant of the vehicle pointed a firearm at them, opened gunfire, then escaped in the area.

When the shooting subsided, four people were wounded and were assisted to the hospital.

Smith, Ariana and Mari succumbed to their injuries, while the fourth person was treated.