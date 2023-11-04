6-y-o girl among three killed in Kingston Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
6-y-o girl among three killed in Kingston Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Hydel shock JC in Manning Cup quarterfinals; KC and Mona draw 1-1

Navasky Anderson takes bronze in 800m at Pan American Games

Joint police/military operation in St James; high powered guns seized

6-y-o girl among three killed in Kingston

Senate passes Copyright (Amendment) Act, 2023

Romario Shepherd joins Mumbai Indians in IPL trade deal

Newcastle consign Arsenal to first loss in Premier League

Unwanted record for Burnley after 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace

Baby ‘thrown to ground’ by fighting female now in CPFSA care

Doku scores one goal and has four assists as Man City rout Bournemouth

Sunday Nov 05

24°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

12 hrs ago

Ariana Salmon

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Investigators assigned to the St Andrew South Division are probing the circumstances that led to the shooting death of three people, including a six-year-old girl, at a section of Delano Avenue, Kingston 11, on Friday.

The victims have been identified as six-year-old Ariana Salmon, 42-year-old Mari Salmon, and 34-year-old Michael Smith. Ariana and Mari are from Howard Avenue in the parish.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 9pm, a group of people was standing at a section of the road when a motor car approached them.

An occupant of the vehicle pointed a firearm at them, opened gunfire, then escaped in the area.

When the shooting subsided, four people were wounded and were assisted to the hospital.

Smith, Ariana and Mari succumbed to their injuries, while the fourth person was treated.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Hydel shock JC in Manning Cup quarterfinals; KC and Mona draw 1-1

Sport

Navasky Anderson takes bronze in 800m at Pan American Games

Jamaica News

Joint police/military operation in St James; high powered guns seized

More From

Sport

Shericka and Sha’Carri nominated for World Athletics Fair Play Award

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA are among six athletes who have been nominated for the World Athletics International Fair Play Award.
Both sprinters were jointly sel

Jamaica News

6-y-o girl among three killed in Kingston

See also

Investigators assigned to the St Andrew South Division are probing the circumstances that led to the shooting death of three people, including a six-year-old girl, at a section of Delano Avenue, Kings

Sport

Jaheel Hyde wins Jamaica’s first gold medal at Pan Am Games

Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde won the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles at the 19th Pan American Games inside the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile on Friday.
Hyde took the vic

Sport

Roshawn Clarke among finalists for World Athletics’ Rising Star Award

Jamaica’s 400m hurdler Roshawn Clarke has been named one of the three finalists for the Men’s Rising Star Award by World Athletics, which recognizes the top Under 20 athletes of the year. The other fi

Jamaica News

Man dies from two-vehicle bang-up in Runaway Bay, St Ann

A man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle bang-up on the Runaway Bay main road in St Ann on Friday.
The deceased is 26-year-old Micheal Kitson of Mines district in the parish.
The p

Sport

Ten Hag deems Rashford’s nightclub visit after City loss inappropriate

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says it was “unacceptable” for Marcus Rashford to go to a nightclub party after the team’s humiliating 3-0 derby defeat at home t

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols