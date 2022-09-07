6-year-old boy not seen since Sept 2; cops appeal for help to find him Loop Jamaica

A High Alert has been activated for six-year-old Niaheim Johnson of Passage Fort in Portmore, St Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, September 2.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 91 centimetres (3 feet) tall.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 5pm, Niaheim was last seen in Duhaney Park, Kingston 20.

The police said his mode of dress at the time is unknown, and he has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Niaheim Johnson is being asked to contact the Mandeville police at 876-961-5538, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.