60 per cent of indicators on track re Vision 2030, but…

Jamaica is on track to achieve over 60 per cent of the indicators that are outlined in Vision 2030, the country’s long-term strategic development plan.

However, Programme Director of Vision 2030, Peisha Bryan Lee, acknowledged that not all the targets are likely to be met by 2030.

She made the observations at a press conference hosted by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) last week.

Vision 2030 covers the 21-year period from 2009 to 2030.

Among the 15 national outcomes of Vision 2030 are a healthy and stable population, world-class education and training, safety and security, effective governance, a stable macro economy, strong economic infrastructure, sustainable management and use of environmental natural resources, as well as adaptation to climate change.

In commenting on Jamaica’s progress in realising the established targets, Bryan Lee said although the country is on a path of sustainability and development, all the goals will not be accomplished by 2030.

“It is fair to say that Vision 2030 Jamaica continues to be the guiding framework for the country, and has provided, I think, a measure of stability in terms of how we look at our development process and pathway,” she said.

“However, our data does suggest that the goals and outcomes and, particularly, I would say the targets that were benchmarked against developed country status standards, most likely will not be achieved by 2030,” Bryan Lee indicated.

The national goals are: Jamaicans are empowered to achieve their fullest potential; the Jamaican society is secure, cohesive and just; Jamaica’s economy is prosperous; and Jamaica has a healthy natural environment.

Bryan Lee explained that it was not the intention for the country to be stuck on the timeline of 2030 to achieve the national goals and outcomes set out in the vision.

“I put in this proviso though, when we started the process of long-term national development planning, we thought of getting to developed country status. We, at the time, did an assessment in 2007 that this could be done within 21 years, so 2030.

“The intention was to not be stuck on a timeline, but to be stuck on a pathway and a vision for the Jamaica that we all want to live in, we all want to experience, and that which we all can achieve,” Bryan Lee stated.

The PIOJ is assessing the targets that were established in Vision 2030, and is to evaluate progress in its upcoming Medium-Term Socio-Economic Policy Framework (MTF) 2024-2027 document.

“We hope to finish in a month or two… We have been re-examining our 2030 targets in terms of what is feasible and what is not feasible,” Bryan Lee said, adding that the results will be communicated once the document is complete.

While some key outcomes in Vision 2030 may fall short, Bryan Lee highlighted significant progress in areas like innovation, macroeconomic stability and debt reduction.

She said, for example, Jamaica has outperformed countries at similar development levels in innovation, and reduced its debt since the COVID-19 pandemic from over 110 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020, to below 72 per cent.

According to Bryan Lee, the Government is also looking beyond 2030, with plans to start a comprehensive evaluation next fiscal year to determine what needs to be done to move the country forward.