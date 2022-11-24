60-y-o man booked for murder re chopping death of ex-spouse’s lover Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News Loop News
1 hrs ago

File photo

A 60-year-old man who allegedly chopped the partner of his former spouse to death in Discovery Bay, St Ann last Friday, has been charged with murder.

Charged is Randolph Thomas of Retirement district in the parish.

The deceased has been identified as Roy Alexander of Trycee in the parish.

The police reported that around 6pm, the accused visited the house of the woman who is also the mother of his child.

Reports are that while he was at the location visiting his child, the partner of the child’s mother arrived.

The police say while they were both at the location, an argument developed.

It is reported that during the altercation, the now accused man chopped his ex-spouse’s partner multiple times.

The police were called to the scene, from where the wounded man was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

