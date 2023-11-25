60-year-old taxi operator reported missing Loop Jamaica

60-year-old taxi operator reported missing Loop Jamaica
Paul Escoffery a taxi operator of Herrick Avenue, Kingston 20

Sixty-year-old Paul Escoffery a taxi operator of Herrick Avenue, Kingston 20 has been missing since Friday, November 24.

He is of brown complexion, slim build, and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall. Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that at about 2:00 pm, Escoffery was last seen at home wearing a burgundy shirt, black sweatpants, and a pair of black shoes. He has not been heard fromsince.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Paul Escoffery is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park police at 876-933-4280, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

