600 pounds of ganja seized in St Elizabeth snap raid, 3 men arrested Loop Jamaica

Lawmen assigned to the Narcotics Division arrested and charged three men after a large quantity of ganja was found in bushes located in Flagaman District in St Elizabeth on Sunday, September 03.

Charged with Dealing in Ganja and Possession of Ganja are 52-year-old Patrick Small of Flagaman District, 31-year-old David Powell of Seaview District, and 58-year-old Claudian Bradfield of Flagaman District, all in St. Elizabeth.

Reports are that at about 12:30 pm, lawmen carried out a snap raid in the area, where a hut was found and searched.

The search resulted in one hundred (100) pounds of ganja being found. A further search of the area resulted in the seizure of an additional five hundred and fifty (550) pounds of ganja.

As a result, Small, Powell, and Bradfield were arrested and subsequently charged after being interviewed.

They are scheduled to appear before the Black River Parish Court on Wednesday, September 13.