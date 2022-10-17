61-year-old ‘family friend’ charged with raping child Loop Jamaica

61-year-old 'family friend' charged with raping child
61-year-old ‘family friend’ charged with raping child

A man from Orange Hill district in Darliston, Westmoreland, is scheduled to appear before the court amid multiple allegations of rape of a 13-year-old girl in his community.

Charged is 61-year-old Wellesly Stone, the police said in a release on Monday.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that on October 6 and October 8, 2022, the accused, who is said to be a family friend, was at home with the child when he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Stone was apprehended a week later on October 15, the police said, after he was pointed out to the police.

He was subsequently charged, however, his court date has not yet been finalised, the police said Monday.

