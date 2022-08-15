63-y-o farmer dies 41 days after vicious attack; murder charge looms Loop Jamaica

Sixty-three-year-old Gregory Andrade, a farmer of Chudleigh district in Manchester, has succumbed to injuries he sustained during a dispute in his community on Sunday, July 3 this year.

Reports are that about 12:15 am, Andrade was allegedly attacked by 30-year-old Toby Clarke, who was his tenant.

Clarke reportedly used a knife to inflict wounds to Andrade’s head, right hand and right eye.

Andrade was reportedly hospitalised in an unconscious state, and died on Saturday, August 13.

Clarke was previously charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident involving Andrade. The investigation is ongoing in preparation for the charge to be upgraded to murder, the police have indicated.