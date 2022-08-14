63-y-o farmer dies 41 days after vicious attack; murder charge looms Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
63-y-o farmer dies 41 days after vicious attack; murder charge looms Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Bartlett laments passing of former tourism state minister

23.7% COVID-positivity rate; 183 new cases, 2 deaths recorded

63-y-o farmer dies 41 days after vicious attack; murder charge looms

Chang urges new cops to be ‘unbiased’, ‘impartial’ and ‘accountable’

West Indies top New Zealand in 3rd T20, avoid series sweep

Bank employee on major fraud charges granted $1 million bail

St Andrew deliveryman booked for father and son’s murder in Clarendon

Ex-employee shuts down police website over pay dispute, says city

Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 10 children

Businessman among two killed in separate gun attacks in St Ann

Sunday Aug 14

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Sixty-three-year-old Gregory Andrade, a farmer of Chudleigh district in Manchester, has succumbed to injuries he sustained during a dispute in his community on Sunday, July 3 this year.

Reports are that about 12:15 am, Andrade was allegedly attacked by 30-year-old Toby Clarke, who was his tenant.

Clarke reportedly used a knife to inflict wounds to Andrade’s head, right hand and right eye.

Andrade was reportedly hospitalised in an unconscious state, and died on Saturday, August 13.

Clarke was previously charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident involving Andrade. The investigation is ongoing in preparation for the charge to be upgraded to murder, the police have indicated.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Bartlett laments passing of former tourism state minister

Coronavirus

23.7% COVID-positivity rate; 183 new cases, 2 deaths recorded

Jamaica News

63-y-o farmer dies 41 days after vicious attack; murder charge looms

More From

Sport

JAAA announces roster for NACAC Open Championships in The Bahamas

Twenty-one members of the Jamaican team that competed at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon will represent the country again August 19-21 for the NACAC Open Champio

Jamaica News

See also

DCS condemns correctional officer’s murder

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has condemned the murder of 38-year-old Correctional Officer Shannon Briscoe, whose body was found in a gully in Seaview Gardens., St Andrew after he went

Business

Jamaican dollar strengthens during trading week

The Jamaican dollar closed the trading week at 152.47 to US$1 after strengthening during the week.
The dollar strengthened in value by 93 cents during the trading week after starting trading on Mo

Business

Local entrepreneur shares winning formula for hair growth

Women refer to their hair as their golden crown of glory, spending thousands of dollars on products that promise to deliver length and health.
Sadra Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of

Jamaica News

Businessman among two killed in separate gun attacks in St Ann

Two men were shot dead hours apart in separate incidents in Ocho Rios and Bamboo, St Ann on Friday night.
The deceased are 26-year-old Kerrique Kudratt of an unknown address, and 60-year-old Leste

Jamaica News

WATCH: JDF member injured; vehicle bursts into flames in St James

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) member was reportedly taken to hospital to be treated for injuries he received when the jeep he was driving was involved in a collision with a motorcar in St James Friday

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols