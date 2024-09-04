63-y-o woman charged with manslaughter after child found dead in car

Sixty-three-year-old Lurline Naylor a retiree of Innswood Parkway, Innswood Village St Catherine has been charged with manslaughter following an incident at the Destowe Bennette Basic School in the parish on February 24.

The incident claimed the life of 4-year-old Jordane Clarke.

Reports from the police are that on the aforementioned date the woman transported Clarke andsome other children to school, and she exited the vehicle with the children leaving Clarke inside.

Sometime around 3:00pm, she returned to the car , where she discovered the child’s body. Hewas rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accused was officially charged after a question and answer session on Monday, September 02in the presence of her lawyer .