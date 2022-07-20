64-y-o man latest COVID fatality; 65 new cases, 18.8% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 65 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Tuesday afternoon.

A COVID-19 death that occurred in March 2021 was also recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,174.

A 64-year-old man from St James is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient has been classified as coincidental.

There were 102 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 92,673.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 144,997.

Notably, the island recorded an 18.8 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 42 are females and 23 are males, with ages ranging from 46 days to 97 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (29), St James (12), St Catherine (eight), St Mary (six), Portland (five), St Ann (two), Clarendon (one), St Thomas (one), and Westmoreland (one).

There are 30 moderately ill patients, four severely ill patients and three critically ill patients among 1,179 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 95 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.