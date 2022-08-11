65-y-o soup vendor shot and killed metres away from police station Loop Jamaica

A 65-year-old soup vendor was shot and killed on Barnett Street, St James on Wednesday, August 10, just meters away from the police station.

The deceased has been identified as Allan Morgan of Morning Side Drive in Brandon Hill, St James.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that citizens stumbled upon the body at about 5:00 am and summoned them.

On arrival of the lawmen, Morgan’s body was seen lying on its back with a gunshot wound. The scene was processed and his body was removed to the morgue. Investigations continue.

Sources report that he was attacked just minutes after he arrived at the location and was preparing to catch an early morning sale.