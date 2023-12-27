66 fewer road fatalities in 2023, says RSU Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
66 fewer road fatalities in 2023, says RSU Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

66 fewer road fatalities in 2023, says RSU

Man City rally for 3-1 win at Everton. Rare home win for Chelsea

Four charged after brawl at Sting 2023

Briana Williams spreads Christmas cheer in Montego Bay

Sygnus Credit Investments oversubscribed, raising $8 billion

5 shot at gospel concert in Manchester

Missing teen last seen at home on Boxing Day

The New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft

JHTA contributes $1 million to worthy causes in Ocho Rios

US online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation

Wednesday Dec 27

20°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

8 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

With four days to go in the year, the Road Safety Unit (RSU) is reporting a 14 per cent decline in road fatalities or 66 fewer deaths in 2023 when compared to the similar period in 2022.

Overall, 488 people perished in motor vehicle crashes last year; this compares to the 416 road users who have died on the nation’s streets up to Wednesday, December 27 according to the latest statistics released today by the RSU.

The Unit said the deaths this year resulted from 376 fatal crashes which are down 11 per cent when compared to last year’s figures.

The RSU said 18 per cent of road users killed this year are pedestrians, private motor vehicle drivers also account for 18 per cent; private motor vehicle passengers account for 12 per cent; motorcyclists make up 31 per cent; commercial motor vehicle passengers account for two per cent; pedal cyclists make up six per cent; public passenger vehicle drivers account for two per cent; pillion passengers account for four per cent; and public passenger vehicle passengers account for five per cent.

Combined, vulnerable road users (pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders) account for 59 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year.

The RSU said males account for 88 per cent and females account for twelve per cent respectively of the road fatalities recorded so far in 2023.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

66 fewer road fatalities in 2023, says RSU

Jamaica News

Little Dunn’s River opened to the public on Sundays

Jamaica News

Woman dies, daughter injured in St Ann crash

More From

Jamaica News

Cops advise motorists to avoid section of Half-Way Tree Road

The police are advising motorists and pedestrians to avoid Half-Way Tree Road in St Andrew, in the vicinity of Collins Green Avenue.
In a public advisory on Wednesday, the police said motorists are

Jamaica News

How a single mom overcame challenges with community support

… now a degree holder and the first in her family to get a tertiary education

See also

Jamaica News

Owner of bike spots man on ‘stolen’ vehicle; suspect arrested

A young man has found himself on the wrong side of the law after the owner of a motorcycle spotted him driving his bike, which the owner had securely parked in a plaza.
The accused, Chevan Walt

Jamaica News

Missing teen last seen at home on Boxing Day

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Annaleice Jones of Tenth Street, Kingston 12, who has been missing since Boxing Day, December 26.
She is of dark complexion and slim build.
Rep

Entertainment

D’Angel kicks off Star Time segment of Sting 2023

In her usual charismatic way, D’Angel pumped up the volume to start the Star Time portion of the 2023 Sting offering at JamWorld in Portmore, St Catherine.
D’Angel, as is always the case, wooed her

Entertainment

Peter Metro increases the tempo at Sting

Long-serving dancehall artiste Peter Metro reminded the many patrons at Sting 2023, that he still packs the energy and enthusiasm to ignite a crowd as he delivered some of his hits.
Sting 2023 is c

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols