66 fewer road fatalities in 2023, says RSU Loop Jamaica

With four days to go in the year, the Road Safety Unit (RSU) is reporting a 14 per cent decline in road fatalities or 66 fewer deaths in 2023 when compared to the similar period in 2022.

Overall, 488 people perished in motor vehicle crashes last year; this compares to the 416 road users who have died on the nation’s streets up to Wednesday, December 27 according to the latest statistics released today by the RSU.

The Unit said the deaths this year resulted from 376 fatal crashes which are down 11 per cent when compared to last year’s figures.

The RSU said 18 per cent of road users killed this year are pedestrians, private motor vehicle drivers also account for 18 per cent; private motor vehicle passengers account for 12 per cent; motorcyclists make up 31 per cent; commercial motor vehicle passengers account for two per cent; pedal cyclists make up six per cent; public passenger vehicle drivers account for two per cent; pillion passengers account for four per cent; and public passenger vehicle passengers account for five per cent.

Combined, vulnerable road users (pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders) account for 59 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year.

The RSU said males account for 88 per cent and females account for twelve per cent respectively of the road fatalities recorded so far in 2023.