Sixty-six-year-old Reginald Hibbert, otherwise called ‘Regie’, a farmer of Albion Mountain, St Mary was arrested and charged with rape and grievous Assault following an incident in his community sometime in 2023.

Reports from the Albion police are that on three separate occasions in 2023, Hibbert sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl. A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Hibbert was later arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.