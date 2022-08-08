66-y-o tasked with collecting rent money now on embezzlement charge Loop Jamaica

A 66-year-old man, who allegedly collected money from another man’s tenants on his behalf but failed to hand it over, has been arrested..

Charged with embezzlement is Winston McLean, a salesman of Dunrobin district in Manchester.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that McLean was “granted responsibility by the complainant” to collect money from his tenants on his behalf.

McLean reportedly collected $850,000 over a period of time, in the absence of the complainant, however, it is alleged that he failed to lodge the money to the complainant’s account.

The police said an investigation was launched following the incident on Daytona Drive, Kingston 20 on May 1, 2022, and on August 1, McLean was apprehended in Manchester. He was charged on August 6 and his court date is being finalised, the police said.