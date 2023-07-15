660 pounds of ganja seized in Portland; cops probe guns for drug trade Loop Jamaica

The Portland police are reporting the seizure of 660 pounds of ganja during a joint police-military operation at Guinep Tree Lane in Fairy Hill in the parish on Thursday.

While no one was arrested for the seizure, the head of the Portland police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby, said the seizure is evidence that the guns for drug trade is still active in the parish.

Reports are that between 9:15 pm and 11:30 pm on Thursday, a joint police-military team carried out a search in bushes for illegal drugs, during which four white knitted bags and four black plastic bags were found under sheets of zinc.

Closer inspection of the area revealed another 25 bags hidden under sheets of zinc at the root of a Star apple tree.

The bags were examined and found to contain vegetable matter resembling ganja.

The drug is estimated to have a street value of approximately $3 million.

“The gun for drugs trade continues in the parish of Portland,” declared Darby in a statement.

He noted that the latest seizure was the effort of a collaboration between the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) intelligence.

“I want to make it known to citizens of Portland, Jamaicans at home, and in the diaspora, that the security forces here in Portland will continue and will intensify the fight against this evil trade that brings guns into our country to kill the men, women, and children,” the top cop assured.

Law enforcers in the parish are continuing their probe into the development.