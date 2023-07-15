660 pounds of ganja seized in Portland; cops probe guns for drug trade Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
660 pounds of ganja seized in Portland; cops probe guns for drug trade Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jill Stewart, wife of Sandals mogul Adam Stewart, dies

HEART Trust doing well but will be improved – Minister

Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon’s first unseeded female champion

Popular doctor, Alfred Dawes dismisses reports that he was poisoned

17-y-o believed to be top-tier gang member held in St Andrew operation

Cop from St Andrew Central dies after complaining of not feeling well

660 pounds of ganja seized in Portland; cops probe guns for drug trade

36-year-old female reported missing in Spanish Town

Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson meet in Silesia on Sunday

West Ham announce sale of Declan Rice for British record fee

Saturday Jul 15

34?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

8 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Portland police are reporting the seizure of 660 pounds of ganja during a joint police-military operation at Guinep Tree Lane in Fairy Hill in the parish on Thursday.

While no one was arrested for the seizure, the head of the Portland police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby, said the seizure is evidence that the guns for drug trade is still active in the parish.

Reports are that between 9:15 pm and 11:30 pm on Thursday, a joint police-military team carried out a search in bushes for illegal drugs, during which four white knitted bags and four black plastic bags were found under sheets of zinc.

Closer inspection of the area revealed another 25 bags hidden under sheets of zinc at the root of a Star apple tree.

The bags were examined and found to contain vegetable matter resembling ganja.

The drug is estimated to have a street value of approximately $3 million.

“The gun for drugs trade continues in the parish of Portland,” declared Darby in a statement.

He noted that the latest seizure was the effort of a collaboration between the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) intelligence.

“I want to make it known to citizens of Portland, Jamaicans at home, and in the diaspora, that the security forces here in Portland will continue and will intensify the fight against this evil trade that brings guns into our country to kill the men, women, and children,” the top cop assured.

Law enforcers in the parish are continuing their probe into the development.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jill Stewart, wife of Sandals mogul Adam Stewart, dies

Jamaica News

HEART Trust doing well but will be improved – Minister

Sport

Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon’s first unseeded female champion

More From

Entertainment

Teejay donates $500k to South Africa-bound Sunshine Girls

Dancehall artiste Teejay, who performed at the send-off reception for Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls on Tuesday ahead of their departure for South Africa, has pledged to donate $500,000 to the national team

Sport

See also

Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson meet in Silesia on Sunday

The two fastest women in the world so far this season Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson – meet for the second time this year at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial on Sunday.
It will be their

Sport

Let’s Talk: Your views on MVP’s decision to close the doors on Elaine?

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the double-double Olympic sprint champion, has faced criticism for her departure from the MVP Track Club, according to recent poll findings by the Association of Media Professio

Sport

Sunshine Girls clinch first-ever gold at CAC Games

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls made history at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador on Friday by capturing the sport’s first-ever gold medal at the games with a 50-36 victory o

Entertainment

Deon Mattis joins Mello FM

Veteran broadcaster Deon Mattis has been announced as the new host of Mello FM’s weekday programme, Mello Mix, airing Monday to Friday from 1 to 5 pm. With her wealth of experience in the industry, Ma

Business

Research to remain relevant entrepreneurs urge fellow business owners

Entrepreneur and co-founder of Bresheh Limited, Randy Makk, is encouraging fellow business owners to consistently conduct research to explore how they can add value and create new strategies to remain

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols