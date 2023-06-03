67-y-o guesthouse owner on rape charge; ‘forced self in woman’s room’ Loop Jamaica

Sixty-seven-year-old Cecil Walters, a businessman of Hill View, Ocho Rios, St Ann, was charged with breaches of the Sexual Offences Act following an incident in the parish on May 29.

Walters was charged with rape, buggery, unlawful retention, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Reports are that at about 10am, Walters, who is the owner of a guesthouse, gained entry to the complainant’s room where he had sexual intercourse with her.

She attempted to escape and was hit in the face, allegedly by Walters.

A report was made to the police and on arrival at the premises, Walters was reportedly pointed out by the woman.

He was subsequently arrested and charged. His court date is being finalised, the police said.