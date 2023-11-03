69-y-o man crushed by reversing truck in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

A 69-year-old labourer from Duhaney Park, Kingston 20, is now dead after he was crushed by a truck in 10 Miles, Bull Bay, St Thomas, on Thursday.

He has been identified by the police as Owen Bunsie.

Reports from the Yallahs Police are that about 3:20pm, Bunsie was standing at a section of the road while the driver of a white Kenworth motor truck was reversing. It is reported that the loaded truck crushed him to death while reversing.

He was assisted to the hospital, where his death was confirmed.

The police said investigations are continuing.