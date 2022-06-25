69-y-o man latest COVID fatality; 115 new cases, 20.4% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 115 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Friday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate for the one-day period of 20.4 per cent.

A COVID-19 death that occurred in September 2021 was also recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,113.

A 69-year-old man from Clarendon is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

There were 92 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 90,479.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 142,276.

Notably, the 20.4 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 73 are females and 42 are males, with ages ranging from 92 days to 85 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (48), St James (33), St James (10), Westmoreland (five), Hanover (four), St Ann (four), St Thomas (three), Clarendon (three), Manchester (two), St Elizabeth (one), St Mary (one), and Trelawny (one).

There are 29 moderately ill patients, nine severely ill patients and three critically ill patients among 2,148 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 97 patients are now hospitalised locally.