$7.5m support from TEF for International Coastal Clean-up Day in Ja Loop Jamaica

The Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) provided a contribution of $7.5 million towards the success of International Coastal Clean-up Day, which was on September 16. The annual event, held at 186 sites across Jamaica, is aimed at preserving the island’s coastlines and fostering environmental sustainability.

In expressing his support for the event, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett emphasised the significance of the day to Jamaica’s future.

“I firmly believe that the coastal clean-up holds immense importance for Jamaica’s future. Our pristine coastlines are not only the gateway to our thriving tourism industry, but also a reflection of our dedication to environmental sustainability,” stated Bartlett.

He continued: “I am heartened by the number of Jamaicans I see actively participating in the International Coastal Clean-up (Day) each year, as it demonstrates our commitment to preserving Jamaica’s natural beauty, ensuring that our shores remain stunning and inviting for generations to come.”

As the title sponsor of the International Coastal Clean-up initiative since 2008, TEF recognises the critical role of environmental protection in preserving and enhancing Jamaica’s tourism product. In 2022, 6,020 volunteers from 134 groups joined hands to collect 79,507 pounds of garbage from 124 miles of coastline across all 14 parishes in Jamaica.

During the clean-up activities at JET’s flagship site at the Palisadoes Go-Kart track in Kingston on Saturday, September 16, Dr Theresa Rodriguez-Moodie, environmental scientist and CEO at Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), highlighted the focus on addressing plastic pollution during this year’s clean-up efforts. She emphasised the importance of educating volunteers about reducing the use of single-use plastics and promoting recycling practices.

Although the number of volunteers was scaled back this year due to improved conditions at certain sites, she stressed that coastal clean-ups remain vital in preventing plastics and other garbage from entering the marine environment.

“We had a smaller clean-up this year. Last year we had 1,000 volunteers, in 2019 we had 2,000 volunteers on this very site. We decided to cut back on the number of volunteers (this year) because having gone through and checked the site beforehand, we realised it is not as bad.

“One of the reasons we are thinking, is because of the ocean clean-up project which is happening in partnership with Grace Kennedy Foundation, where they have barriers in front of a few of the major gullies, and we also have the recycling programme that is in place.

“But coastal clean-ups are still very important because it is the last opportunity that we have to remove the plastics and garbage before it gets to the marine environment and causes further problems,” said Rodriguez-Moodie.

International Coastal Clean-up Day, held on the third Saturday of September annually, is recognised as the largest one-day volunteer event in the world. Initiated by the Ocean Conservancy in Texas over three decades ago, the event brings together volunteers from over 100 countries to collect millions of pounds of trash. In Jamaica, the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) became the national coordinator of ICC activities in 2008, with the support of TEF as its primary sponsor.

TEF remains dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability in Jamaica, and will continue collaborating with organisations and individuals to protect the country’s natural beauty.