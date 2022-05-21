7 COVID deaths, 393 new cases, 28.8% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

7 COVID deaths, 393 new cases, 28.8% positivity rate recorded

Jamaica recorded 393 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Friday afternoon.

Seven COVID-19 deaths that occurred from April 2021 to May 2022, were also recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,028.

An 83-year-old woman from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 148 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 85,927.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 134,297.

Notably, the island recorded a 28.8 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 254 are females and 139 are males, with ages ranging from 33 days to 94 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (88), Kingston and St Andrew (78), St James (66), St Elizabeth (27), St Ann (26), Westmoreland (19), Manchester (19), Trelawny (19), Clarendon (17), St Thomas (17), Hanover (14), and St Mary (three).

There are 19 moderately ill patients, one severely ill patient and two critically ill patients among 2,842 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 94 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.