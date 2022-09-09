7 COVID fatalities recorded; 115 new cases, 21.6% positivity Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 115 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Thursday afternoon.

Seven COVID-19 deaths that occurred from May 2021 to September 2022 were also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,277.

A 96-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 83 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 97,342.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 150,590.

Notably, the island recorded a 21.6 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 79 are females and 36 are males, with ages ranging from 45 days to 99 years.

The case count was made up of St Ann (31), Kingston and St Andrew (24), Manchester (12), St Catherine (12), St James (11), St Thomas (seven), St Elizabeth (six), Clarendon (five), Westmoreland (three), Hanover (two), Trelawny (one), and St Mary (one).

There are 23 moderately ill patients, three severely ill patients and three critically ill patients among 950 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are now 101 COVID-19 patients hospitalised locally.