7 COVID fatalities recorded; 115 new cases, 21.6% positivity Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
7 COVID fatalities recorded; 115 new cases, 21.6% positivity Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

7 COVID fatalities recorded; 115 new cases, 21.6% positivity

Kingston Creative launches database of 370 Caribbean artists

Man allegedly shoots ex-wife’s lover after finding them in hot tub

Transform education for economic growth, says VM CEO

Secondary, tertiary students awarded Barita Foundation scholarships

Hayden appointed Pakistan team mentor for T20 World Cup

Woman and 2 sons perish in late night Montego Bay crash

General Accident launches policy for electric vehicle owners

Phone store robbery lands 18-y-o Jamaican in Antigua court

Premier League games off as ‘mark of respect’ to queen

Friday Sep 09

29?C
Coronavirus
Loop News

38 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 115 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Thursday afternoon.

Seven COVID-19 deaths that occurred from May 2021 to September 2022 were also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,277.

A 96-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 83 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 97,342.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 150,590.

Notably, the island recorded a 21.6 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 79 are females and 36 are males, with ages ranging from 45 days to 99 years.

The case count was made up of St Ann (31), Kingston and St Andrew (24), Manchester (12), St Catherine (12), St James (11), St Thomas (seven), St Elizabeth (six), Clarendon (five), Westmoreland (three), Hanover (two), Trelawny (one), and St Mary (one).

There are 23 moderately ill patients, three severely ill patients and three critically ill patients among 950 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are now 101 COVID-19 patients hospitalised locally.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Coronavirus

7 COVID fatalities recorded; 115 new cases, 21.6% positivity

Business

Kingston Creative launches database of 370 Caribbean artists

World News

Man allegedly shoots ex-wife’s lover after finding them in hot tub

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson wins Diamond League 200m title

Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in the women’s 200m at the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
The Jamaican proved a cut above the field to win the season-ending event in 2

See also

Sport

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.65 to win 100m Diamond League crown

Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bounced back from defeat in Brussels last weekend to win the Diamond League women’s 100m final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
Cheered on b

Sport

Schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final in Zurich

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League season ends on Thursday with the final day of the two-day meet in Zurich, Switzerland.
The world’s best athletes are competing for Diamond trophies, top $30,000 p

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell narrowly misses 110m hurdles Diamond trophy

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell narrowly missed out on winning the men’s 110m hurdles Diamond trophy and US$30,000 on the last day of the two-day Diamond League finals in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.

Jamaica News

Sole survivor of Westmoreland house fire heads to US for treatment

The sole survivor of a house fire in Westmoreland that left her three brothers dead, 13-year-old Adrianna Laing, departed the island on Thursday by an air ambulance for treatment in the US.
Th

Sport

Jamaica women’s 4x100m Commonwealth bronze may be upgraded to silver

Jamaica’s 4x100m women’s relay team that won the bronze medal at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England could have the medal upgraded to silver as Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who anchored

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols