7 dead after blaze on Philippine ferry

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Manila, PhilippinesSeven people have died after a high-speed Philippine ferry carrying 134 people caught fire on Monday, with seven passengers still missing, the coast guard said.

The MV Mercraft 2 caught fire just before reaching the port of Real in Quezon province, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of the capital Manila.

It had left Polilio Island at 5 a.m. local time and made a distress call at 6:30 a.m.

Five women and two men had died, while 120 passengers had been rescued, with 23 of them treated for injuries, the coast guard said in a statement.

Pictures shared by the coast guard showed people in life vests floating at sea awaiting rescue, while some were taken to safety by a cargo ship in the area.

