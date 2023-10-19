7 dengue-related deaths now either confirmed or suspected Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported that as of Tuesday, October 17, 2023, there were 434 confirmed dengue cases locally from approximately 2,107 suspected, presumed and confirmed cases.

At the same time, there have been seven dengue-related deaths – five classified as suspected and two as confirmed.

In a release, the ministry said all parishes nationally continue to observe an increase in dengue cases this year, when compared to 2022. Kingston and St Andrew reported the highest number of cases (600) for 2023. However, St Thomas maintains the highest rate of 310.4 cases per 100,000 population, followed by Portland and St Mary.

Jamaicans in the five to 14-year-old cohort continue to be most affected by the virus, with a rate of 240.4 cases per 100,000 population.

The Health Ministry reminded the public that dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease that is usually a mild illness in which a person may get a fever and headache, along with joint and muscle pains. Rest and adequate hydration are said to be usually enough to see one through the period of illness. The recommended treatment for the fever is acetaminophen/paracetamol.

The health authorities said members of the public should not use aspirin, diclofenac, ibuprofen or any of the medications/pain relievers known as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). They said those drugs, when used to treat the fever in dengue, have been known to increase the severity of the disease.

“On occasions, the illness can progress to severe dengue, which can result in organ failure, as well as bleeding (haemorrhage) and severe fluid depletion that can lead to shock and death. Persons experiencing fever, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, bleeding under the skin (petechial rash), feeling very weak, or getting confused, are to seek immediate medical attention.

“Persons are asked to play their part in ensuring that the dengue cases are minimised by monitoring water storage containers for mosquito breeding; keeping surroundings free of debris; destroying or treating potential mosquito breeding sites; wearing protective clothing; and using a DEET-containing mosquito repellent,” the Health Ministry advised.