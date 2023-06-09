7 Father’s Day gift ideas from dads Loop Jamaica

It’s almost Father’s Day, and you are probably scratching your head wondering what gift to get dad.

While moms are usually very vocal about how they want to celebrate their special day, most dads like to pretend they don’t need anything, but don’t fall for it.

We know it can be tricky sometimes, getting a gift that you are sure he’ll like, so we decided to be your middle man.

Loop News asked fathers what their perfect gifts were, just to give you some ideas. Check out what they recommend.

Handmade Card

If your father is the sentimental type, then consider getting him something handmade. This could be a photo album of adventurous and fun times you spent together, or a card expressing your appreciation for him.

A father of 26 years told Loop News that he has received quite a few gifts, but the one that he treasures the most is a handmade greeting card he received from his daughter, which featured photos of her growing up over the years.

Tech Gadgets

The only thing that can compete with the love a man has for his tech gadgets is the love he has for his children. If your father is like this, then add to his stash of gadgets with something you know he’ll love. Consider a fitbit watch, a new Alexa, a tablet, or an iPod.

A father of four said his best Father’s Day gift was his children pooling their money to upgrade his phone.

Toolkit

Get the resident handyman in the house an upgrade to his toolkit, and he’ll know you really understand him.

At least, that’s how a father of five felt when his son bought him a toolkit to replace the one he had for almost a decade. To date, that is the best gift he’s received.

Bottle of favourite liquor

If you’re under 18 years old, then this may be the one time your father approves of you buying liquor.

When one dad’s daughter surprised him with a bottle of his favourite whisky, it made his day. The father of one said he loves entertaining and always has liquor in the house for those moments.

Matching football jersey

One of the proudest moments of a father’s life is when his children are loyal to his favourite sports team, and what better day to showcase this than Father’s Day by getting matching team apparel.

A father of three said one year, his sons got the matching Chelsea kit on Father’s Day, which all of them immediately changed into.

Naturally, his sons supported the football team he introduced them to, and even though they had jerseys, this was the latest kit, and the first time his sons were the ones buying it.

Spa Day

Fathers deserve some pampering, too! Book a spa day and have him treated like a king.

A father who is a farmer said he treasures the Father’s Day his daughter treated him to a spa day. He got a pedicure, facial and a massage, and shared that it is something he would like to experience again.

A lot of spas also have special offers and gift certificates for Father’s Day, so check it out.

Spending time together

Some fathers are not materialistic, if that’s your dad then consider spending Father’s Day with him instead. You can watch TV together, grill some meat, or go on an adventure.

This is enough for a father of three. But he especially looks forward to the hugs he receives on Father’s Day from his boys as they grow from teenagers to young adults. For him, this shows that they still have a bond emotionally, and it is something that he cherishes dearly.