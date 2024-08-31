$70-m minor repair works start on farm roads impacted by Beryl – Green

Rehabilitation works have started on some farm roads that were damaged during the passage of Hurricane Beryl early last month.

The announcement was made by Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Minister, Floyd Green, at a media briefing hosted by the ministry last week.

Green said $70 million has been allocated to carry out minor repairs to 51 roads, the majority of which are located in Clarendon and St Elizabeth.

“We do know that Hurricane Beryl caused damage to a number of our farm roads in critical areas, and we’ve outlined a programme of $70 million that will help us with minor repairs on 51 farm roads,” Green informed.

“We’re focusing on roads all over, but especially in the hardest hit areas… in Clarendon…, and… in St Elizabeth,” he added.

Among the areas in Clarendon are Cedar Mount, Longwood Road and Crawl Pass. In St Elizabeth, attention is to be placed on farm roads in Content, Slipe, Flagaman, among other areas.

“We’re going to ensure that we do some of those minor repairs to help our farmers to access their fields,” Green stated.