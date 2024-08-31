$70-m minor repair works start on farm roads impacted by Beryl – Green

·7 min read
Home
Local News
$70-m minor repair works start on farm roads impacted by Beryl – Green
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Chang says new cops entering modernised police force

$70-m minor repair works start on farm roads impacted by Beryl – Green

Little London Primary principal dies; hailed as ‘excellent’ educator

Money Miser and Bern Notice carry local flag high at Caymanas Park

Jamaica concludes U20 World Championships with double relay gold

Man disarms gunman, hands over illegal firearm to St Mary police

Female among 3 killed as gunmen open fire on crowd at wake in Kingston

Holness launches $3 billion REACH road rehabilitation programme

‘Uncle’ of teen believed killed in shark attack disputes police claims

Ticket prices revealed for Vybz Kartel’s ‘Freedom Street’ concert

Sunday Sep 01

26°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Floyd Green (file photo)

Rehabilitation works have started on some farm roads that were damaged during the passage of Hurricane Beryl early last month.

The announcement was made by Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Minister, Floyd Green, at a media briefing hosted by the ministry last week.

Green said $70 million has been allocated to carry out minor repairs to 51 roads, the majority of which are located in Clarendon and St Elizabeth.

“We do know that Hurricane Beryl caused damage to a number of our farm roads in critical areas, and we’ve outlined a programme of $70 million that will help us with minor repairs on 51 farm roads,” Green informed.

“We’re focusing on roads all over, but especially in the hardest hit areas… in Clarendon…, and… in St Elizabeth,” he added.

Among the areas in Clarendon are Cedar Mount, Longwood Road and Crawl Pass. In St Elizabeth, attention is to be placed on farm roads in Content, Slipe, Flagaman, among other areas.

“We’re going to ensure that we do some of those minor repairs to help our farmers to access their fields,” Green stated.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Chang says new cops entering modernised police force

Jamaica News

$70-m minor repair works start on farm roads impacted by Beryl – Green

Jamaica News

Little London Primary principal dies; hailed as ‘excellent’ educator

More From

Jamaica News

Buju Banton donates US$200,000 to Accompong Maroons

Chief Richard Currie hails singer as ‘born indigenous Jamaican Maroon’

Jamaica News

See also

JPS completes restoration of electricity impacted by Hurricane Beryl

Finished three days before August 31 deadline

Sport

World U20 Championships: Alana Reid wins gold in women’s 100m

Jamaica opened their medal count at the 2024 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru onTuesday evening when national junior record holder Alana Reid struck gold in the women’s 100m f

Jamaica News

Ticket prices revealed for Vybz Kartel’s ‘Freedom Street’ concert

The wait is over for fans of dancehall entertainer Vybz Kartel, as the artiste announced on Friday the ticket prices for his highly anticipated ‘Freedom Street’ concert.
The event, which will mark

Jamaica News

Two 14-y-o girls gone missing in separate sections of the island

The police and relatives and other concerned persons relative to two missing 14-year-old girls, are anxiously seeking to connect with the teens who were last seen in two different sections of the isla

Sport

Digital One, Provocativa to outpace rivals at a mile

United States-bred runners DIGITAL ONE and PROVOCATIVA should use speed to get away from rivals in divisions one and two, respectively, of Saturday’s Caymanas Park feature, the O & S Tack Room Tro

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols