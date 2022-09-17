70-y-o man latest COVID fatality; 91 new cases, 18.4% positivity Loop Jamaica

A 70-year-old man from Westmoreland is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally. The separate death of a COVID-19 patient has been classified as being coincidental.

There were 92 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 98,045.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 151,221.

Notably, the 18.4 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Friday. Of the newly confirmed cases, 56 are females and 35 are males, with ages ranging from 20 days to 105 years.

The case count was made up of Westmoreland (20), St James (14), Kingston and St Andrew (12), St Elizabeth (11), St Catherine (nine), St Thomas (six), Portland (five), Trelawny (five), Clarendon (three), Hanover (two), Manchester (two), and St Ann (two).

There are 36 moderately ill patients, seven severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 878 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 103 patients are now hospitalised locally.