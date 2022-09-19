71 new COVID cases, two deaths, 16.2% positivity rate recorded Loop Jamaica

71 new COVID cases, two deaths, 16.2% positivity rate recorded
The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 71 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Sunday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred in September of this year were also recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,296.

A 53-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, both from Kingston and St Andrew, are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 116 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 98,252.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 151,340.

Notably, the island recorded a 16.2 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 46 are females and 25 are males, with ages ranging from six days to 86 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (20), St Catherine (13), St Ann (nine), Clarendon (seven), St James (six), St Mary (four), Westmoreland (three), Trelawny (three), St Thomas (two), St Elizabeth (two), Manchester (one), and Portland (one).

There are 26 moderately ill patients, seven severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 872 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 102 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.

