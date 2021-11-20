72 COVID-19 cases locally on Friday; two new deaths | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 72 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Friday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This is while two COVID-19 deaths occurred on November 16 and November 17, and were recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,356.

The deceased are a 53-year-old female from St Mary, and an 89-year-old male from St Catherine.

There were 121 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 61,605.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 90,630.

Notably, the island recorded a 11.8 per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 37 are males and 35 are females, with ages ranging from 33 days to 92 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (20) Kingston and St Andrew (18), St Thomas (eight), Westmoreland (eight), St Ann (seven), Clarendon (three), St James (two), St Elizabeth (two), Hanover (two), St Mary (one), and Portland (one).

There are 30 moderately ill patients, 24 severely ill patients and eight critically ill patients among 852 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 173 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.