73-y-o farmer charged with ‘touching’ minor, gets extended bail Loop Jamaica

A 73-year-old St Elizabeth farmer who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor during the COVID-19 pandemic, had his bail extended last week.

The man, whose identity is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor, appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court to answer to a charge of sexual touching of a child.

The prosecution informed the presiding parish judge prior to the senior citizen’s bail being extended, that it is awaiting documents from the police, including a further statement from the complainant, to move forward with the case.

Allegations are that between June to August 2021, the child was left by her guardians in the care of the senior citizen.

Further reports are that one day during that period, the elderly man allegedly touched the child inappropriately, and she raised an alarm.

The matter was reported to the police, and the elderly man was subsequently arrested and charged.