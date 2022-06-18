73-y-o man latest COVID death; 158 new cases, 22% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 158 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Friday afternoon.

A COVID-19 death that occurred in May was also recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,094.

A 73-year-old man from Portland is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

The separate deaths of two COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials, while one death has been classified as being coincidental.

There were 92 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 88,657.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 141,464.

Notably, the island recorded a 22 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 91 are females and 67 are males, with ages ranging from four months to 93 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (39), St Catherine (36), Clarendon (15), St James (15), Manchester (11), Westmoreland (11), Trelawny (eight), St Thomas (seven), St Elizabeth (seven), St Ann (five), St Mary (three), and Hanover (one).

There are 35 moderately ill patients, 11 severely ill patients and foue critically ill patient among 2,260 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 131 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.