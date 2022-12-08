75 people killed or injured by security forces had no gun — INDECOM Loop Jamaica

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), in its third quarterly report, says members of the security forces have fatally shot or injured 211 people, 75 of whom had no firearm.

The report, presented at a press conference Thursday by Commissioner of INDECOM Huge Faulkner, also said that of the number of people killed or injured by the security forces, 27 were mentally ill.

Faulkner explained that the shootings occurred between January and November this year.

In breaking down the information, he said that of the 75 fatal/non-fatal shootings of persons without firearms, 27 had some other form of weapon, while 48 had no type of weapon.

Of the 27 fatal/non-fatal shootings of mentally ill individuals, a breakdown showed that 12 were killed and 15 suffered varying degrees of injuries.

In the meantime, 733 reports were made against members of the police force, the Jamaica Defence Force and the Department of Justice (prison wardens), of which 668 investigations were completed.

The police saw 599 reports made against them, prison wardens 86, the JDF 24, and a combination of complaints against police/military stood at 24.

Of the completed investigations, 609 of the matters were unsubstantiated, nine recommendations were made to have 10 officers charged, and 46 recommendations were made to have disciplinary action taken against 68 officers.

Meanwhile, INDECOM recommended that six officers be charged and have disciplinary action taken against them.