75 trees planted at Hope Gardens for research | Loop Jamaica

Seventy-five medicinal trees have been planted in the India-Jamaica Friendship Garden, at the Hope Royal Botanical Gardens, in keeping with a memorandum of understanding signed between India and Jamaica to mark the 60th anniversary of the independence of Jamaica and 75 years of independence of the Republic of India.

The friendship garden is part of a development plan for the property by the Board and Management of Nature Preservation Foundation (NPF) – operators of the Hope Gardens.

The memorandum of understanding, signed in November 2021, outlines long-term plans for research to be conducted on the 75 medicinal trees by a team from the University of the West Indies and a yet-to-be-named university in India to document the medicinal value of each tree,

Since July last year, 35 medicinal trees have been planted in the India-Jamaica Friendship Garden. They include 10 Ficus Benjamina; two June Plum; one Avocado, one Poorman Orchid, one Soursop; one Jack Fruit; one Almond, one Golden Showers, five Curry Leaf and one Guava. There were 37 other grown medicinal trees already in the identified space prior to the adoption of the space by the government of India.

During the recent visit to Jamaica of the President of the Republic of India, Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita, an additional three Sandalwood trees were planted by them, together with Lady Allen, patron of the Hope Royal Botanical Gardens.

The visiting head of state also unveiled an identification plaque at the entrance to the India-Jamaica Friendship Garden and cut a ribbon to declare open a gazebo donated by Drs. Nagendrababu Chandolu and wife Alekya Daram and Nagamalleswara Rao Chandolu and wife Saranya Munnangi, who operate their medical and dentistry practices in Annotto Bay, St. Mary.

Among the objectives of the NPF is the establishment and maintenance of a wide collection of plant species for the purpose of research, environmental education, conservation and public recreation. In fact, the Hope Royal Botanical Gardens has numerous botanical trees native to the island.

“The foundation continues to assist nationally with the preservation and propagation of a number of endemic species that have been identified. The plant species conservatory within the plant nursery at Hope Gardens is a centre for the propagation of endangered and endemic species, identified during various expeditions and research done in various parts of Jamaica, especially the Cockpit Country,” said Alfred Thomas, chairman of NPF.

Therefore, he said, the proposed partnership with both the University of the West Indies (UWI) and a university in India would augur well for the expansion of the mandate of research and environmental education.