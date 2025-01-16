76% success rate in resolving conflicts through Restorative Justice

The Restorative Justice (RJ) Branch in the Social Justice Division of the Ministry of Justice is reporting a high rate of success in settling conflicts through the programme.

RJ focuses on holding persons accountable for offences while also repairing the harm caused to victims, helping to reintegrate the offender into the community and achieving a sense of healing for both the victim and the community.

Acting Director of the RJ Branch, Sheron Betancourt, said that most cases referred to the branch are resolved through the conferences held with the different stakeholders involved in the matter.



“In our conferences, the victim, the offender and the community come together to work things out and, currently, we do have a 76 per cent success rate where we have reached an agreement,” she noted.

Cases can be referred to the RJ Branch from official channels like the police; however self- and community referrals are also accepted.

“So, not only does Restorative Justice partner with the police and the court but you can walk into any one of our centres or make contact with the Ministry of Justice. We also take referrals from the community liaison persons, from Justices of the Peace (JPs), schools, churches. Even organisations that may have conflicts in the workplace are also referred to Restorative Justice,” Betancourt advised.

To learn more about the RJ programme or to locate one of 21 RJ centres across the island, persons may call toll-free at 888-JUSTICE (587-8423) or visit the website at www.moj.gov.jm.Centers.

