76-year-old man reported missing from home in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
76-year-old man reported missing from home in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News

Seventy-six-year-old Lynford Williams of Goshen district, St. Elizabeth who has been missing since Thursday, May 23. 

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 169 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Santa Cruz Police are that Williams was last seen about 1:00 p.m., wearing a purple T-shirt, shorts and a pair of black shoes. 

All efforts to locate him have proven futile. 

See also

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lynford Williams is asked to contact the Santa Cruz Police at 876-966-2289, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols