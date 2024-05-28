76-year-old man reported missing from home in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

Seventy-six-year-old Lynford Williams of Goshen district, St. Elizabeth who has been missing since Thursday, May 23.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 169 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Santa Cruz Police are that Williams was last seen about 1:00 p.m., wearing a purple T-shirt, shorts and a pair of black shoes.

All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lynford Williams is asked to contact the Santa Cruz Police at 876-966-2289, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.