79-year-old man shot and killed in Clarendon Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
11 hrs ago

An elderly man was gunned down in York Town, Clarendon on Wednesday.

The deceased is 79-year-old Parnell Scott of York Circle in York Town in the south western section of the parish.

Reports are that about 6pm, residents heard gunshots coming from a section of the community, and alerted the police.

On their arrival, Scott’s bullet-riddled body was seen lying on the ground.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the killing, but the Clarendon police are probing the development.

