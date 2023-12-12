$7m bail for cabbie on 5 counts of causing death by dangerous driving Loop Jamaica

Delroy Rodney, the 47-year-old Westmoreland taxi operator who is charged with recently causing five deaths by dangerous driving, was offered bail in the sum of $7 million when he appeared before Justice Courtney Daye in the Westmoreland Circuit Court on Tuesday.

As conditions of his bail, Rodney was ordered to surrender his travel documents, report to the Bluefields Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 6am and 8pm; and he is not permitted to drive while on bail relative to the ongoing charges.

Rodney, who is represented by attorneys Lambert Johnson and Faith Salmon, is scheduled to reappear in court on February 22, 2024..

According to police reports, about 3:30 pm on Monday, November 13, a Noah model taxi with six persons on board was being driven by Rodney towards Whitehouse in Westmoreland when the vehicle ahead was slowed down.

The cab driver reportedly swerved to avoid a collision with the vehicle ahead, and the taxi hit a truck that was travelling in the opposite direction before careening off the road into bushes, where it came to a halt upon hitting a tree.

Three persons died in the spot, while two who were taken to hospital, later succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Oneil Allen, otherwise called ‘Dummy’, and his mother, Angella Samuels, both of Mount Edgecombe, Farm district; 39-year-old Petrina Wallace and her 15-year-old daughter, Lavecia Forrester, both of Gordon district, Whitehouse; and 54-year-old Janet Thompson of McAlpine district, all in Westmoreland.

Rodney was denied bail on more than one occasion when he appeared in the Westmoreland Parish Court before the matter was transferred to the circuit court.