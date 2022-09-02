8 COVID-19 deaths recorded amid 107 new cases, 25.4% positivity Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 107 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate of 25.4 per cent for the one-day period.

Eight COVID-19 deaths that occurred from July to August this year were also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,262.

A 96-year-old woman from St Ann is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate deaths of four COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health authorities.

There were 105 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 96,824.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 150,018.

Notably, the 25.4 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were ested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 59 are females and 48 are males, with ages ranging from 51 days to 97 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (25), St Catherine (19), St James (12), Manchester (10), St Thomas (nine), Clarendon (eight), St Ann (seven), St Elizabeth (six), Trelawny (six), St Mary (two), Westmoreland (one), Hanover (one), and Portland (one).

There are 35 moderately ill patients, three severely ill patients and three critically ill patients among 1,109 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 126 COVID-19patients are now hospitalised locally.