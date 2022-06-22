8 COVID deaths recorded amid 92 new cases, 14% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 92 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Tuesday afternoon.

Eight COVID-19 deaths that occurred from August 2021 to June 2022, were also recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,106.

A 95-year-old woman from Trelawny is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate deaths of three COVID-19 patients have been classified as being coincidental.

There were 136 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 90,180.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 141,873.

Notably, the island recorded a 14 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 60 are females and 32 are males, with ages ranging from four months to 87 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (19), St Catherine (15), St Thomas (12), Clarendon (eight), St Mary (eight), St James (seven), Manchester (seven), Westmoreland (five), St Ann (four), Hanover (three), St Elizabeth (three), and Trelawny (one).

There are 35 moderately ill patients, 11 severely ill patients and three critically ill patients among 1,800 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 126 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.