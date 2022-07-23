8 held in lotto scam operation in Portmore gate community | Loop Jamaica

The Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) launched a major operation in a gated community in Portmore, St Catherine on Friday, July 22 in pursuit of several high-value targets known to be domiciled in the area for some time.

At about 7:00 am, JAGTF operatives descended on the gated community targeting the suspects that have been displaced to St Catherine following persistent pressure from the security forces in Western Jamaica.

During the operation, the suspects attempted to burn and flush multiple lead sheets, as officers attempted to breach the premises. Once access was gained, the fire was put out and the suspects were detained.

Following the operation, over 20 cellular phones, multiple SIM cards, several laptops, bank cards, and other lottery scamming paraphernalia were seized. The security forces also seized a Toyota Mark X motorcar and detained eight persons, six men, and two women, all of whom have St James addresses.

The men are believed to be linked to a major gang operating in western Jamaica and have been in the crosshairs of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force for some time.

JAGT encourages citizens, who live in these gated communities to be on the lookout for suspicious people and activities, as displaced criminals move into these communities to hide from law enforcement and cover their illegal activities.

Citizens can share information with the security forces by calling Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip Line at 811 or the JDF Tip Line at 876-837- 8888