8 men named as persons of interest by cops in and around Portmore Loop Jamaica

The St Catherine South police have issued a request for several individuals, who they believe can assist with various investigations across the division, to report to the Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

The following persons are asked to report by midday Wednesday, August 30, or make contact at 876-949-8397 :

o Corey Rowe o/c ‘Rasta Corey’o Keran Hacker o/c ‘Killa Reds’o Odane Hackero Andre Simpson o/c ‘Colour Frass’o Odane Bryan o/c ‘Foota’o Kedar Browno Denardo Jameso Paul Uland o/c ‘Inner Man’

The St Catherine South Police are reassuring the public that all information will be handled with the utmost confidentiality so persons with information can make an anonymous report by calling 311.