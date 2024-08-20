8 people now charged after 50-y-o man is attacked and killed at home

Detectives assigned to the Portland Division are reporting that after weeks of intense investigation, they have charged eight persons in relation to the murder of a man at his home in Bamboo Tree Lane, Fairy Hill district in the parish on Wednesday, August 7.

Those charged with murder are:Thirty-one-year Shane Phillips, otherwise called ‘Taliban’, of Archer Avenue, Morris Meadows in St Catherine.Nineteen-year-old Dominique Perkins, otherwise called ‘Kentay’, a blockmaker of Sunrise Crescent, Kingston 19, and eighteen-year-old Raheem Dixon, otherwise called ‘Squidly’, a tiler of Kirkland Heights, Kingston 19.

Meanwhile, an additional five persons—including a teen boy—have been charged with conspiracy to murder. They are: Thirty -year-old Xavier Carty, a taxi operator of Sunrise Crescent, Kingston 19, twenty-one-year-old Chad Hylton, a landscaper of Sunrise Crescent, Kingston 19.

Nineteen-year-old Fabian McIntosh, a blockmaker of Sunrise Crescent, Kingston 19, Nineteen-year-old Caavan Jacobs, a labourer of Borne Road, Kingston 19, and a 17-year-old boy of Mannings Hill Road, Kingston 8 was also charged.

Detectives say that at about 11:45 am, 50-year-old Orlando Louden was at his home when two men armed with handguns pounced upon him and shot him several times.

The men attempted to escape, but the quick response of the Portland Police saw three vehicles being intercepted on the Passley main road in the parish shortly after the incident.

The occupants were arrested on suspicion and the investigators continued their probe.

Two firearms—a Browning 9mm pistol, a Glock pistol and fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition—were seized when investigators carried out systematic searches of one of the motor vehicles in the days following the incident.

Charges of murder and conspiracy to murder were subsequently laid against the eight men afterdetectives completed their lines of enquiry and conducted interviews with the men. Their courtdates are being arranged.