8 roads in other countries named after Jamaicans | Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans have made their mark on the world stage, so it is no surprise that some countries worldwide have found a way to honour their outstanding impact.

Similar to how the Jamaican Government has seen it fit to name some local roads after foreigners, other nations have returned the favour.

Here’s a list of roads in other countries that have been named after Jamaicans or Jamaica.

1. Jamaica Way in Paterson, New Jersey

On September 4, 2021, Vreeland Avenue — between 17th and 19th Avenues in Paterson, New Jersey, United States — was renamed ‘Jamaica Way’, to recognise the outstanding contribution that Jamaicans have made to the city.

2. Dr Marcus Garvey Street, Windhoek, Namibia

The Government of Namibia, on July 23, 2018, named a street in the capital, Windhoek, in honour of Jamaica’s first national hero, Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

The street was named Dr Marcus Garvey Street after the celebrated Pan Africanist, philosopher and leading exponent of black pride and consciousness.

PM Andrew Holness at the unveiling of the street renamed in honour of Marcus Garvey in 2018.

3. Bob Marley Boulevard, Brooklyn

In July 2006, Reggae legend Bob Marley was honoured with the renaming of Church Avenue between Remsen Avenue and East 98th Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, as Bob Marley Boulevard.

4. Marcus Garvey Square in Bronx, New York

The four corners of White Plains Road and Gun Hill Road in Bronx, New York, United States, were renamed Marcus Garvey Square on August 22, 2009.

5. Moses Matalon Causeway, St Lucia

Late Jamaican engineer Moses Matalon was honoured with the renaming of the Pigeon Island causeway in St Lucia as the Moses Matalon causeway in 2015.

It was Matalon who engineered the causeway in the 1970s, which has been described as an engineering masterpiece that reclaimed acres of land to form a calm and picturesque bay.

Matalon, born in Kingston in 1921 and died in 1992, was credited as a visionary, and his family is credited for their nation-building efforts in Jamaica in the late 1940s-1950s, particularly in housing developments.

6. Jolly Way in Scarborough, Toronto, Canada

B Denham Jolly, a Jamaica-born award-winning businessman was honoured with the renaming of a street in Scarborough, Canada, as Jolly Way in November 2019.

Jolly, awarded the Order of Canada in 2020, is also a recognised philanthropist, publisher, author, and civil rights activist.

7. Jimmy Wisdom Way in Little Jamaica, Toronto, Canada

In October 2020, late Jamaica-born entrepreneur Ronald Jimmy Wisdom was honoured with the renaming of Locksley Avenue in the Little Jamaica community of Eglinton West in Toronto, Canada, to Jimmy Wisdom Way.

Wisdom lived on the street. It was also where he worked, mentored and inspired in his barbershop called Wisdom’s Barber Shop for more than 35 years. He died at age 72 on November 28, 2019.

8. Jamaica Road in Southwark, London, England

Jamaica Road is a long stretch of dual carriageway snaking across north Bermondsey, parallel The Thames.

The road came into existence in the 18th century and was then called New Road. Its present name was derived from the trade carried out with Jamaica and its citizens at the nearby docks, stocking ‘London’s larder’ with provisions. The year of the name change to Jamaica Road is unclear.