8-y-o girl raped, then murdered in St Ann Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
8-y-o girl raped, then murdered in St Ann Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Hydel and Mona secure close wins in Manning Cup; KC score 14 goals

Grange: It was a tough decision not to bid to host T20 World Cup

8-y-o girl raped, then murdered in St Ann

SBAJ pays tribute to R. Danny Williams

Man United secure victory in ‘must-win’ game against Burnley

Brothers and cousin shot dead by gunmen in Chisholm Avenue, Kingston

NIA calls for Christie’s head

Dengue fever outbreak declared for Jamaica

Harry Kane scores his first hat trick in Germany as Bayern win 7-0

Luton earn first Premier League point in 1-1 draw with 10-man Wolves

Sunday Sep 24

21?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

10 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and then killed by a man said to be her neighbour in Discovery Bay, St Ann on Saturday.

The deceased is Talia Thomas.

Details into the incident are sketchy, but the incident was confirmed by Head of the St Ann police, Senior Superintendent, Dwight Powell, when contacted by Loop News.

It is alleged that the grisly attack occurred at about 3:15 pm, during which the child was allegedly raped and subsequently murdered by the man.

The suspect has been hospitalised under police guard, with what is believed to be self-inflicted wounds.

Investigations are ongoing into the development.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Hydel and Mona secure close wins in Manning Cup; KC score 14 goals

Sport

Grange: It was a tough decision not to bid to host T20 World Cup

Jamaica News

8-y-o girl raped, then murdered in St Ann

More From

Sport

Reggae Girlz fall 2-0 to Canada in Olympic playoff opener

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz suffered a 2-0 defeat against Olympic champion Canada in the opening leg of their Concacaf Olympic playoff series at the National Stadium on Friday night.
Canada will host th

Jamaica News

Jamaica College graduate is top UWI matriculant

See also

Orville Deluke Daley, a first-year student in the Faculty of Science and Technology, is the 2023/2024 top matriculant for The UWI, Mona Campus.
Daley secured a full UWI Open scholarship when he ma

CPL

Amazon Warriors beat Tallawahs to make CPL final

Guyana Amazon Warriors will meet Trinbago Knight Riders in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final on Sunday after a convincing 81-run victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs in Qualifier Tw

Jamaica News

Dengue fever outbreak declared for Jamaica

Jamaica is now in the midst of a dengue fever outbreak.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness made the declaration on Saturday.
According to the ministry, its National Surveillance Unit has advise

Jamaica News

Brother of dancehall artiste Jashii shot and killed

A man said to be the brother of dancehall entertainer, Mluleki Clarke popularly known as Jashii was shot and killed by gunmen in Grants Pen, Kingston during an early morning attack on Saturday.
Rep

Sport

Grange: It was a tough decision not to bid to host T20 World Cup

Government to invest 100m in cricket development

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols