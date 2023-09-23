8-y-o girl raped, then murdered in St Ann Loop Jamaica

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and then killed by a man said to be her neighbour in Discovery Bay, St Ann on Saturday.

The deceased is Talia Thomas.

Details into the incident are sketchy, but the incident was confirmed by Head of the St Ann police, Senior Superintendent, Dwight Powell, when contacted by Loop News.

It is alleged that the grisly attack occurred at about 3:15 pm, during which the child was allegedly raped and subsequently murdered by the man.

The suspect has been hospitalised under police guard, with what is believed to be self-inflicted wounds.

Investigations are ongoing into the development.