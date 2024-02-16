$80 billion capital expenditure targets Spark programme – Clarke Loop Jamaica

The capital expenditure of $80 billion which is allocated in the $1.3 trillion 2024/2025 Estimates of Expenditure for the upcoming fiscal year, includes an amount to commence implementation of the $40 billion SPARK programme.

Health facilities have also been allocated significant sums.

Under the SPARK programme, each of the 63 members of parliament will receive an initial amount of $150 million to undertake road repairs in their constituency.

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, who tabled the estimates in the House of Representatives on Thursday, said improving human capital is a major theme in the allocation of the capital expenditure budget.

He outlined that “The capital expenditure includes allocations for the most comprehensive health infrastructure improvement since our independence. Approximately $11 billion is being allocated for the modernisation of the Spanish Town Hospital, the continued construction of the new Western Child and Adolescent Hospital, the rehabilitation of Cornwall Regional Hospital as well as upgrades to the May Pen and St Ann’s Bay Hospitals and the Greater Portmore and St Jago Park health centres”.

Clarke told the House that debt service for the fiscal year includes $173.8 billion for interest payments and $317.3 billion for amortisation payments. The amortisation payments represent an increase of 128.9 per cent over the fiscal year 2023/24 amount, primarily due to large maturities on both the domestic and external portfolios of the debt. He said loan financing is programmed at $191.4 billion and combined with the significant amortisation amount will contribute to a net reduction in the debt as the government “continues to work toward achievement of the legislated debt/GDP target of 60 per cent or less.

Clarke pointed out that the 53 Self-Financing Public Bodies (SFPBs), are programmed to achieve an overall balance surplus of $34.4 billion during the fiscal year.

The SFPBs are programmed to undertake $96.4 billion in capital expenditure during the year, mainly through the following entities: National Housing Trust at $50.7 billion; National Water Commission at $10.8 billion; Port Authority of Jamaica at $7.9 billion; Airports Authority of Jamaica at $4.7 billion; Petrojam at $3.6 billion; and Housing Agency of Jamaica at $3.2 billion.

Clarke highlighted that between the Central Government and the SFPBs, capital expenditure is programmed at $176.4 billion or 5.4 per cent of GDP.

“This represents a 1.6 percentage point increase in capital expenditure as a percentage of GDP over the estimated 2023/24 outturn and demonstrates the Government’s efforts toward improving the economic growth of the country and facilitating the associated positive secondary effects of development advances on the country’s citizens,” Clarke said.

The Standing Finance Committee will examine the Estimates on March 5, 6 and 7 and Clarke will open the 2024/25 Budget Debate on March 12.