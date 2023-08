The Hanover police are probing the murder of an elderly returning resident who was fatally stabbed at her home in the parish on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as 80-year-old retired nurse Patsy Allen of Kendal, Hanover.

Reports are that relatives discovered Allen lying in her house with multiple stab wounds.

The police were called and upon their arrival, the senior citizen was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the killing.