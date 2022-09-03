83 new COVID cases amid 19.4% positivity rate Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Friday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus-related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,262.

However, the separate death of a COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 102 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 96,926.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 150,101.

Notably, the island recorded a 19.4 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 42 are females and 41 are males, with ages ranging from seven months to 92 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (25), St Catherine (14), Manchester (12), St Ann (six), Clarendon (five), Portland (four), St Mary (four), Hanover (three), Westmoreland (three), Trelawny (two), St Elizabeth (two), St James (two), and St Thomas (one).

There are 39 moderately ill patients, four severely ill patients and five critically patients among 1,100 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 126 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

