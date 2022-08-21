87 new COVID cases amid 17.8 per cent positivity rate Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 87 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Saturday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus-related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,237.

There were 87 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 95,681.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 148,824.

Notably, the island recorded a 17.8 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 56 are females and 31 are males, with ages ranging from four days to 92 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (32), St Catherine (12), Manchester (10), Trelawny (eight), St Mary (seven), Westmoreland (six), St James (four), St Ann (three), St Elizabeth (three), Portland (one), and St Thomas (one).

There are 20 moderately ill patients, four severely ill patients and one critically patient among 1,673 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 118 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.