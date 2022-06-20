88 new COVID cases, four deaths, 16.6% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-19 continues to show signs of declining, with 88 cases being recorded over a 24-hour period up to Sunday afternoon.

Four COVID-19 deaths that occurred from May to June were also recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,098.

A 91-year-old woman from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 168 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 89,916.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 141,720.

Notably, the island recorded a 16.6 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 54 are females and 34 are males, with ages ranging from 27 days to 97 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (36), St Catherine (23), St James (16), Westmoreland (five), Trelawny (three), St Ann (three), Portland (one), and St Elizabeth (one).

There are 37 moderately ill patients, 14 severely ill patients, and four critically ill patients among 2,029 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 133 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.